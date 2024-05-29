Yankees Veteran Avoids Worst Possible Outcome After Suffering Freak Injury
The New York Yankees finally are starting to get healthier, but that doesn't mean their bad luck has run out.
New York has been able to find ways to win games at an impressive clip despite dealing with a multitude of high-impact injuries already this season. The Yankees got some positive news on Tuesday as three-time All-Star D.J. LeMahieu made his season debut.
The Yankees recently lost fellow utility man Jon Berti to an injury of his own, though. He stumbled running to first base and it seemed initially like it could be an Achilles injury. He seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario, though, and suffered a calf strain which will take him out of action for 6-to-8 weeks, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
"Jon Berti said he’s been told it could be about 6-8 weeks that he’ll be out with the calf strain," Joyce said. "Got a PRP injection today to help with the recovery."
Berti has had some rough luck so far this season. This isn't his first injury of the season but when he's been on the field, he's been solid. He provided some much-needed help at third base to replace LeMahieu and was slashing .273/.322/.327.
It seems like he will be out until at least late June with a return in July seeming more likely.
Hopefully, he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery and is able to work his way back to the team on schedule.
