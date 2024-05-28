Yankees Veteran Will Be 'Out For A While' After Suffering Tough Injury
The New York Yankees have been great so far this season and what makes this even more impressive is the fact that the club has dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries.
New York seemingly hasn't been fully healthy at any point yet this season and yet it sits atop the American League East standings with a 37-18 record. The Yankees have been great but they got hit with another heavy blow as they lost utility man Jon Berti to a calf strain.
He injured himself while running to first base and now reportedly will be "out for a while," according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Jon Berti has a high-grade calf strain," Kirschner said. "He’ll be out for a while. No timeline, per Aaron Boone."
The fact that it was a high-grade strain makes the injury sound like it could be weeks or even possibly months before we see him back on the field.
Berti has had some tough luck injury-wise this season but has been solid when he's been on the field. He provided New York with some much-needed help at third base and hit one home run, drove in six runs, and slashed .273/.322/.327 in 17 games before hurting his calf.
Hopefully, his injury is on the lighter and he will have the opportunity to return in the not-so-distant future. There's no way to know at this point but his injury certainly is unfortunate. New York has been great, but it hasn't been fully healthy and this is just another example.
