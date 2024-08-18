Yankees Were Willing To Trade 'Prized' Prospect In Blockbuster, Per Insider
The New York Yankees were extremely active ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but it sounds like they could've made more moves.
New York entered the deadline with multiple holes on the roster. The Yankees needed to improve the offense specifically in the infield, add some bullpen help, and possibly even a starting pitcher. New York added infield help in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and added relievers.
The Yankees didn't get a deal done for a starting pitcher and it sounds like it wasn't from lack of trying. New York reportedly was willing to trade "prized" top prospect Spencer Jones but couldn't get a deal done, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Yankees were willing to include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones for pitching help at the deadline, several teams said, but balked because of Jones’ struggles this year," Nightengale said.
Jones currently is New York's No. 2 prospect just behind fellow outfielder Jasson Domínguez. He only has appeared in 98 games so far this season and is slashing .246/.328/.419 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs. He also has chipped in 20 doubles and 21 stolen bases.
There's a lot to like about Jones, but it's interesting that New York was willing to move him. The Yankees have a real chance to win a World Series title this year and landing another star hurler could've helped make it easier.
The Yankees couldn't get a deal done but it wasn't because they weren't trying to do so.
