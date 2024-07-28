Yankees 'Would Love' To Reunite With Red-Hot Hurler, Per Insider
Could there be a reunion on the horizon with the New York Yankees?
It sounds like a real possibility.
New York already has been busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline by acquiring former Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. but isn't done yet. There still are two days to go until the deadline and there already has been a flurry of moves made.
The Yankees need to address the bullpen before the deadline passes on July 30th and reportedly "would love" to reunite with longtime New York hurler Chad Green, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Yankees would love a reunion with Green if they can make it happen, but the competition is stiff as he's pitched well lately and appears to be fully healthy," Bowden said.
Green spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Yankees but joined the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. Green struggled last year but is having arguably the best season of his career this year and has a 1.74 ERA in 30 appearances to go along with a 27-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Yankees certainly have plenty of familiarity with Green. He spent most of his career in town and now the Yankees have gotten a good look at him as he's pitched for the rival Blue Jays. Toronto certainly is open for business and it would be shocking if Green didn't get moved at this point.
New York needs some help in the bullpen and should be all over a deal.
More MLB: Yankees Surprisingly Reunite With Cubs Stud In Possible Trade By Insider