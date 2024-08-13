Yankees Would Make Perfect Sense For 'Most Sought-After Pitcher'
The New York Yankees already have one of the best rosters in baseball but could get even better this upcoming offseason.
New York's payroll is massive right now but will get a little more manageable once the 2024 season ends. The Yankees will need to use some of that cash to retain Juan Soto. But, still could have room to make another move.
If the Yankees were to keep Soto, it may be hard to make another massive investment. But, if Soto does leave, there could be options out there that greatly could help. One option could be Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He will be a free agent and The Athletic's Jim Bowden had him as the No. 2 player who will be available and called him the "most sought-after pitcher."
"Corbin Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award with the (Milwaukee Brewers) in 2021 and now has a chance to join the shortlist of pitchers who have won a Cy Young in both leagues," Bowden said. "He's in a close race for the (American League) honor with the (Detroit Tigers') Tarik Skubal. Burnes will be the most sought-after pitcher in this free-agent class."
If the Yankees fail to bring Soto back to New York in 2025, there will be some room on the payroll, and landing Burnes would be the best usage of the funds. The Yankees already have the makings of a great starting rotation but Burnes would take them to another level.
