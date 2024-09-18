Yankees 'Would Probably Love' Cross-Town Rival to Land Top Free Agent, Per Insider
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is perhaps the biggest-name pitcher who's set to become an MLB free agent this offseason.
While the New York Yankees could become players in the impending Burnes sweepstakes, they likely wouldn't have enough money to sign him, slugger Juan Soto, and reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole if Cole opts out of his contract.
And given how beloved both Soto and Cole have become among the Yankees fanbase — not to mention how well they've produced since joining New York — inking them to long-term deals is expected to be priority number one for Brian Cashman and the Yankees' front office.
Which makes it more than likely that Corbin Burnes will not be wearing pinstripes next season.
A September 12 article from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed three teams as the top potential fits for Burnes this offseason: the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Boston Red Sox.
And in a September 18 piece, Feinsand explained two reasons why the Yankees will likely have a clear preference as to where the four-time MLB All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young signs if it won't be with them.
"Ironically, the Yankees would probably love to see Burnes sign with the Mets," Feinsand wrote. "That would get him out of the AL East, and perhaps put a dent in the Brinks truck everybody expects the Mets to back up for Soto."
Feinsand's sentiment makes a ton of sense, and clearly reveals why the Mets securing Burnes would be a win-win for the Yankees.
The Yankees played the Mets four times this season. They have already played 10 games against the Orioles, with three still left on their regular season schedule; not to mention the possibility of the two teams facing off in the playoffs. And the Yankees obviously don't ever want elite players joining the Red Sox.
For that reason, of course New York will want Burnes to, well, go to (the other) New York.
Plus, while the Mets are willing to spend big this offseason, it's hard to imagine they'll break the bank for both Burnes and Soto. While it's perhaps possible, them landing Burnes certainly doesn't hurt the Yankees' chances of re-signing their 25-year-old slugger.
Therefore, this offseason could be the first (and perhaps only) time the Yankees will be rooting for Mets to sign a superstar.