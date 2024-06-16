Young Yankees Star Has Under The Radar Shot At All-Star Game
When the All-Star Game rolls around next month the New York Yankees are likely to have plenty of representation on the roster.
Outfielders Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have played like All-Stars and are likely to be voted in by fans as starters. Pitcher Luis Gil has been tremendous from the start and seems pointed toward being a selection for the pitching staff.
The Yankees only had two All-Stars last year — Judge and pitcher Gerrit Cole, who hasn’t pitched yet this season due to an injury. But he appears close to returning.
Could New York have more than just Judge, Soto and Gil in Arlington for the All-Star Game? Recently, MLB.com posted a story on seven players from each league that are, in its opinion, under the radar for All-Star Game consideration.
One Yankees players made the list — shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Players in pinstripes don’t really go “under the radar,” but Volpe is at one of the most competitive positions in the American League. Two shortstops — Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. — are both playing at an MVP level.
One of them is likely to be voted the starter. The other is likely to be selected to be a reserve.
Last year the American League had three shortstops, so there is certainly a chance Volpe could make the cut.
The 23-year-old’s sophomore campaign has seen him improve on last year’s batting average by nearly 60 points. Through 72 games he was slashing .268/.326/.409/.735 with six home runs and 26 RBI.
Last year he was a 20/20 player (21 home runs and 24 stolen bases) but only batted .209. He also became the first Yankees rookie to win a Gold Glove.
What stuck out to the author of the piece was Volpe’s numbers when he is the leadoff hitter. He had a .321 batting average with a .856 OPS. He’s now led off in 59 games and he’s proven the perfect table-setter for Judge, Soto and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
Now is that enough for the 2019 first-round pick out of Delbarton in Morristown, N.J., to make his first All-Star Game? He and the Yankees will find out in a few weeks.