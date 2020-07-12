NEW YORK – As Luke Voit pounded a chopper to the left-side of the infield in the late innings of Saturday's intrasquad, Zack Britton hopped off the mound, throwing his hands above his head with a huge grin across his face.

At the surface, it seemed out of the ordinary, considering all the southpaw had done was retire the side in a practice game. When all seven fielders began trotting in toward the dugout behind him, the source of his excitement became clear.

New York had successfully worked through an inning with a five-man infield, bringing Tyler Wade in from right field to stand sandwiched between Gleyber Torres and Kyle Holder up the middle. It was as though the Yankees were shifting for a left-handed hitter, but had the left side of the infield straight up as usual.

When asked about the defensive scheme, a wry smile crept across manager Aaron Boone's face. It was something the Yankees have been working on for quite some time and it even has a name.

"Its our 'Zack Britton Package,'" Boone said. "It's something we've been very close to using. We almost used it in a game last year."

The five-man infield leaves right field completely open, leaving the defense susceptible to surrendering unorthodox extra base hits should a line drive or fly ball get past the right side of the infield. For a sinkerballer like Britton, however, keeping the ball on the ground is his forte.

Last season, according to Fangraphs, 77.2 percent of balls put in play when the left-handed reliever was on the mound were ground balls. That was the best in all of Major League Baseball (among those who threw more than 60 innings).

At his peak performance, Britton's ground-ball rate gets even higher. With the Baltimore Orioles in 2015 and 2016 – both seasons in which the southpaw was voted to the All-Star Game – Britton posted a ground-ball rate above 80 percent, per Statcast.

The Yankees won't be using this unique analytical approach on defense every time Britton toes the rubber. It takes a specific situation personnel wise, Boone says, to influence the package's number to be called.

"With Tyler Wade in the outfield today, if it's the right matchup, we probably wouldn't hesitate to go with that," he said, explaining that the player at the plate factors into the decision as well. "We'd be willing to do it with Aaron Hicks. Aaron Hicks has worked on it quite a bit, but last year being out a lot, some of the outfield alignment situations didn't lend itself to that being possible."

Aaron Judge was a last-second scratch out of right field with neck stiffness on Saturday, opening the door for Wade – who has a shot to crack New York's Opening Day lineup due to his defensive versatility – to help catalyze the usage of the five-man infield.

Although Boone explained that this has been in his back pocket since last season, it's good the Bombers are practicing the play in practice prior to the commencement of this summer's regular season. After some discouraging news off the field started Saturday's workout, we could see the 'Zack Britton Package' being used in the ninth inning this season.

Closer Aroldis Chapman is the latest Yankee to test positive for COVID-19, showing mild symptoms. He is no longer at New York's Summer Camp and the club's skipper doesn't expect the flamethrower back at the ballpark "for the foreseeable future."

Starting a truncated season without the reigning American League Reliever of the Year is certainly not ideal, but having Britton available to fill the vacancy lessens the blow quite a bit.

"Britton has been an elite closer in this game for a long time, and he's still a great pitcher, so he naturally could fill that role," Boone said confidently.

Britton is coming off a resurgent campaign in 2019, posting a sparkling 1.91 ERA over 61 1/3 innings pitched. In the two aforementioned seasons where Britton made the All-Star Game, the left-hander compiled 36 and 47 saves respectively. The latter was the best in the league that year, earning him a fourth-place finish in the race for the AL Cy Young Award.

Even if Chapman is back with the team ahead of New York's opener, scheduled for July 23, missing out on weeks of the Yankees' limited training camp could be a reason to keep the closer out of high leverage situations. Britton has 145 saves across nine big-league seasons and would be comfortable in the role.

Plenty can happen in the next two weeks, but Britton feels that New York's elite 'pen as an entity is ready to conquer any challenge that lays ahead, calling the unit "fantastic."

"Everyone I've seen throw out of our 'pen has looked great and looked ready to go," he said Friday, referencing the work of Tommy Kahnle, Chad Green and Adam Ottavino in previous intrasquads. "That's nice considering you know that we've had that long layoff so you know guys have been putting in the work, which is always good to see."

