White Sox May Trade Veteran Starter; Yankees Could Be Ideal Landing Spot
The 2024 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will be here before we know it.
The 2024 season is in full swing and there already has been some intriguing developments. The New York Yankees entered the season with high expectations, but not many expected to be as good as they have been already.
New York is dealing with some heavy losses but has been able to still be one of the best teams in the American League despite missing the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.
Cole should be back at some point in June and give the Yankees a major boost. Although the Yankees are sure to get better with Cole set to return, another addition around the trade deadline could make sense for New York in order to add even more depth down the stretch.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Chicago White Sox starter, Mike Clevinger. He hasn't appeared in a game yet this season for Chicago, but already is being mentioned as a trade candidate by FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Among the most obvious trade candidates for the struggling Chicago White Sox include pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Tommy Pham, who both signed one-year contracts after Opening Day," Murray said. "Martin Maldonado figures to be an option for teams needing veteran catching help. One potentially intriguing trade option that teams figure to check in on is Erick Fedde, who signed a two-year, $15 million contract this offseason, and has posted a 2.60 ERA in six starts."
Clevinger is a seven-year big league veteran with a career 3.45 ERA in 152 total appearances. He is the type of player who could help add more rotation depth heading into the postseason.
