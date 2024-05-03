Yankees Pitcher Will Begin Rehab Assignment On Sunday; Could Return Soon After
The New York Yankees may get one of their most important bullpen pieces back shortly.
New York has had a lot of success out of the bullpen so far this season but has dealt with a handful of injuries. One player who has missed some time is hard-throwing righty Nick Burdi. The 31-year-old made the Yankees out of Spring Training and has been a revelation out of the bullpen.
Burdi hasn't allowed an earned run yet this season after seven appearances and has struck out eight batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He has been dealing with right hip inflammation but will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Nick Burdi will throw in a rehab game on Sunday with Somerset," Kirschner said.
The fact that he is feeling well enough to get into game action on Sunday certainly is a great sign. New York's bullpen has been great this season but it has been stretched thin thanks to the plethora of injuries.
The eventual return of Burdi will give the Yankees another great arm and hopefully help ease the strain on the bullpen by adding more depth.
New York somehow has found ways to win games despite a multitude of injuries. The fact that the club should start to get reinforcements back soon should scare other teams. New York already is a World Series contender but it should get even better soon and Burdi will help.
More MLB: White Sox May Trade Veteran Starter; Yankees Could Be Ideal Landing Spot