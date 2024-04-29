Yankees Star Could Be Back Soon After Taking Important Step In Recovery
The New York Yankees could look a little different in the not-so-distant future.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season and currently is in first place in the American League East with a 19-10 record. The Yankees are one of just two teams in the American League to win 19 games already.
What makes the Yankees' early success even more impressive is the fact that New York has done all of this while dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries. Realistically the Yankees should get significantly better soon without even making an outside addition.
One area of the club that should improve is the bullpen. New York has the fourth-best bullpen ERA at 2.70 but it could get even better soon with veteran hurler Tommy Kahnle making progress in his recovery, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Expected return: Possibly May," Hoch said. "Kahnle tossed 15 pitches over one simulated inning in live batting practice on April 27 in Tampa, Fla., according to manager Aaron Boone, which represented his first time doing so since Spring Training. Kahnle is scheduled to get back on the mound April 30 or May 1."
Kahnle's eventual return should give the Yankees a massive lift. He had a 2.66 ERA last season for New York in 42 total appearances with a 48-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His advanced metrics also were impressive last season as he finished in the 69th percentile in fastball velocity.
Yankees fans should have a lot of hope about this season.
