Yankees Star Seems To Have Avoided Worst-Case Scenario With Injury
Injuries haven't stopped the New York Yankees from shining this season.
New York has dealt with a multitude of high-impact injuries and yet it has been able to find ways to win games. The Yankees' offense is in a better place than it was last season -- largely thanks to the addition of slugger Juan Soto -- and the pitching has done its job.
The Yankees have done all of this without 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole and All-Star utility man D.J. LeMahieu on the field once. New York has dealt with other injuries, but these two have been the most prominent.
What should be scary to other teams is that both Cole and LeMahieu seem to be nearing a return and the Yankees should get even better soon. Cole has been throwing and seems to be nearing his next milestone and could be in minor league games soon.
LeMahieu was supposed to start a minor league assignment already but was forced to leave the game due to soreness in his recovering foot. While that is scary in itself and he's been shut down for a week, the fracture is fully healed, according to the New York Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"Aaron Boone said that D.J. LeMahieu's fracture is healed," Phillips said. "The latest imaging just showed the swelling he said. Jone Berti will potentially start a rehab assignment on Sunday."
It's unfortunate that he still is dealing with swelling in his foot, but the fact that his fracture is healed should be a great sign. Hopefully when they check on him again once the week is up he will be able to return to the minors and soon enough back in New York.
