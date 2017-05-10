MMA

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones rematch set for UFC 214

Wednesday May 10th, 2017

A rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones has been set for UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California, according to Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com and MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani.

The two men fought at UFC 182 in 2015 with Jones outlasting Cormier with a five-round unanimous decision.

Jones was stripped of his title due to issues outside of the cage, which included a hit-and-run incident. After the fight, it was also announced that he tested positive for cocaine during an out-of-competition test in December. Jones was fined $25,000 and checked into a rehab facility.

Jones has not fought since April 2016. Cormier defeated Anthony Johnson with a second-round submission in April.

