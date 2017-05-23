MMA

UFC 213's Cody Garbrandt-T.J. Dillashaw bantamweight title match called off

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

UFC President Dana White says that the Cody Garbrandt (11–0) and T.J. Dillashaw bantamweight title match at UFC 213 has officially been called off, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Okamoto also reports that Garbrandt is out of UFC 213 and Dillashaw will fight Demetrious Johnson (26–2–1) in August.

Garbrandt suffered a back injury and is currently undergoing treatment in Germany. Dillashaw is the former UFC bantamweight champion but lost his title in a split decision to Domick Cruz last year. Dillashaw was working to get down to 125 pounds and would have just become the fourth UFC fighter to win titles in multiple divisions.

The headlining fight at UFC 213 on July 8 will be Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the bantamweight title. 

