Daniel Cormier took to Instagram congratulating Jon Jones on his light heavyweight victory at UFC 214 while also issuing an apology to referee John McCarthy.

Cormier suffered just the second loss of his UFC career after being knocked out by Jones (23-1 MMA, 17–1 UFC) in the third round of Saturday's fight.

"Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory," Cormier said on Instagram. "Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you.

Cormier (19-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) was reportedly seen arguing with McCarthy after the fight.

"I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason," Cormier said.