Cormier Congratulates Jon Jones, Apologizes to Ref on Instagram

Scooby Axson
17 minutes ago

Daniel Cormier took to Instagram congratulating Jon Jones on his light heavyweight victory at UFC 214 while also issuing an apology to referee John McCarthy.

Cormier suffered just the second loss of his UFC career after being knocked out by Jones (23-1 MMA, 17–1 UFC) in the third round of Saturday's fight.

"Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory," Cormier said on Instagram. "Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you.

Cormier (19-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) was reportedly seen arguing with McCarthy after the fight.

First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It's a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I'll see you soon. DC 📷@layziethesavage

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on

"I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason," Cormier said.

