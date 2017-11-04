Joanna Jedrzejczyk Loses to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's effort to tie Ronda Rousey's record for most title defenses by a woman fell short, as she was defeated by first-round TKO by Rose Namajunas at UFC 2017.

The Polish star came into the fight with a perfect 14-0 record, but it was Namajunas who came out on the front foot. Namajunas knocked Jerdzejczyk down early in the round then struck her with a punch later in the round that caused the referee to stop the fight.

Jerdzejczyk was going for her sixth straight successful title defense.