UFC President Dana White Unsure on Conor McGregor's Future

By Charlotte Carroll
November 28, 2017

UFC president Dana White said he's uncertain about superstar Conor McGergor's future and whether he'll fight again, he told reporters Tuesday.

"We were working on a fight for him at the end of the year, and he's just not ready," White said.

White was optimistic earlier this year that McGregor would fight again this year.

McGregor has also said he wants a stake in the UFC as part of negotiations before his next fight.

"We're still in that 'Conor might never fight again' (phase). The guy's got a f---ing $100 million. I've got guys who have made less than that, who were lawyers their whole lives and quit working ... And fighting is the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face for a living when you've got $100 million in the bank."

McGregor walked away from the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather bout with a $100 million payday.

