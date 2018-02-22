Make no mistake about it: Conor McGregor will fight in the octagon again.

McGregor, 29, said as much in an Instagram post on Thursday, adding that he submitted his name as a potential replacement for Max Holloway to face Frankie Edgar in UFC 222 on March 3. McGregor will not take part in UFC 222, however, as Brian Ortega will be the fighter subbing in for Holloway as the co-main event alongside Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya.

"I am fighting again. Period," McGregor wrote on Instagram, perhaps a direct response to UFC president Dana White's claim that McGregor may not return to the octagon because of how wealthy he is now.

"I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

"I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in."

There has, of course, been speculation that McGregor could fight Floyd Mayweather in the UFC after the two faced off in a mega boxing match last August, which Mayweather won by 10th-round TKO. The two big personalities have traded barbs through social media with both men acknowledging the potential for a rematch on McGregor's MMA turf.