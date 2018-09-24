Khabib Nurmagomedov is a perfect 26-0 over the course of his professional MMA career including a 10-0 record in the UFC. The current UFC Lightweight Champion will face the former one on October 6 when Nurmagomedov clashes with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov is going off as a -155 favorite on the updated Khabib vs. McGregor odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This number is down slightly from his opening line of -170 as betting action has come in on McGregor. Since opening as a +140 underdog, Conor McGregor would now pay +125 on an upset.

Prop bets have also been released for the fight and there are plenty of intriguing options from which to choose. The most obvious one for McGregor backers is the method of victory prop, which lists McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ at +165. Given that the vast majority of the time that McGregor wins this fight it will be due to his lethal striking ability, there would seem to be a good amount of value in betting McGregor by knockout at +165 instead of on the moneyline at +125.

Trying to peg what type of victory Nurmagomedov would earn over McGregor is much tougher as the champion is such a versatile fighter. Nurmagomedov's 26 wins have been pretty evenly split with eight knockouts, eight submissions and 10 decisions (Nurmagomedov career fight log). In this bout, Nurmagomedov is going off at +205 to win by submission, +300 to win by knockout and +400 to win by decision.

The total for this fight is set at 2.5 rounds, with the OVER 2.5 paying +100 and the UNDER 2.5 going off as the favorite at -140. Only two of McGregor's 24 fights as a professional have made it out of the second round (McGregor career fight log). The odds of this fight completing two rounds or not completing two rounds are each paying +120.

The fight is a +285 underdog to go the distance, with the odds on the fight ending before going to the cards sitting at -475. The odds on Nurmagomedov winning the fight inside of distance are set at -105.