Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Odds: Who's Favored to Win UFC 229?

Check out the latest odds for McGregor vs. Khabib's matchup on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
October 05, 2018

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on Saturday night to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The bout will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor (21-3, 18 KOs) is looking to reclaim the UFC lightweight championship belt. "The Notorious" became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts in two weight classes (featherweight and lightweight) but was stripped of both.

Undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov (26-0, 8 KOs) took home the belt after defeating Al Iaquinta in five rounds at UFC 223 last April. "The Eagle" has superior grappling skills and is expected to provide a challenge for McGregor.

The two have bad blood after McGregor threw a dolly at a bus that was holding several fighters, including Nurmagomedov, at UFC 223. Saturday night is sure to be dramatic as fans highly anticipate McGregor's return.

The latest odds (Friday, 10:30 a.m. ET): Nurmagomedov is favored to win, as according to OddsShark, which has Nurmagomedov set at -160 and McGregor at +155.

