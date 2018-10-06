In his highly-anticipated return to the octagon, Conor McGregor will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The bout will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is a UFC pay-per-view event. It costs $54.99 for SD and $64.99 for HD. You can also purchase the fight from UFC to stream through your computer or several streaming services.

McGregor (21-3, 18 KOs) is looking to reclaim the UFC lightweight championship belt. "The Notorious" became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts in two weight classes (featherweight and lightweight) but was stripped of both.

Undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov (26-0, 8 KOs) took home the belt after defeating Al Iaquinta in five rounds at UFC 223 last April. "The Eagle" has superior grappling skills and is expected to provide a challenge for McGregor.