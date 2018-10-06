What Time Does McGregor vs. Khabib Actually Start?

What time does the fight between Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov actually start?

By Charlotte Carroll
October 06, 2018

Conor McGregor returns for the first time in two years on Saturday when he takes on defending lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

McGregor's last time in the Octagon came when he captured the lightweight title, but he was stripped of that due to inactivity.

There will be four undercard fights prior to the main event. The preliminary fights begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The pay-per-view broadcast starts at 10 p.m. ET, which is when the main card starts.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov are expected to fight around 12 a.m. ET if the other fights go as scheduled. 

McGregor's (21-3) last fight was a 10th-round loss to Floyd Mayweather in his pro boxing debut a year ago. Nurmagomedov (26-0) last appeared in his title-winning match against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

The fight will be availble via pay per view and can be live streamed here with subscription.

Main card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

