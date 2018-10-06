Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Live Blog: UFC 229 Updates, Round-By-Round Analysis

Follow along as Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off at UFC 229. 

By Kaelen Jones
October 06, 2018

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off on Saturday night in perhaps the biggest fight in UFC history. 

The much-hyped bout is the headline event at UFC 229, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is available on pay per view. 

McGregor is making his return to UFC after two years out of the octagon. His last fight was a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. "The Notorious" McGregor won each his past two UFC fights, beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016.

Khabib, also known as "The Eagle," is undefeated at 26–0–0. In his last fight, at UFC 223, the Russian beat Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. 

SI.com will provide live analysis and updates throughout the main card, which is set to start around 10 p.m. ET.

Check back later for SI's live blog of Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.  

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)