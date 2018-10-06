Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off on Saturday night in perhaps the biggest fight in UFC history.

The much-hyped bout is the headline event at UFC 229, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight is available on pay per view.

McGregor is making his return to UFC after two years out of the octagon. His last fight was a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. "The Notorious" McGregor won each his past two UFC fights, beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016.

Khabib, also known as "The Eagle," is undefeated at 26–0–0. In his last fight, at UFC 223, the Russian beat Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision.

SI.com will provide live analysis and updates throughout the main card, which is set to start around 10 p.m. ET.

Check back later for SI's live blog of Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.