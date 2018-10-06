UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib Schedule, Start Time

Check out the schedule for McGregor vs. Khabib in UFC 229. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

The UFC 229 lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to start around 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where McGregor (21-3) was defeated by Floyd Mayweather last August. The Irishman will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years when he takes on Nurmagomedov, the undefeated defending lightweight champion. 

Nurmagomedov enters Saturday's fight with the longest undefeated streak in MMA history at 26 wins. The two will go head-to-head for the first time since McGregor was arrested for throwing objects at Nurmagomedov's bus in Brooklyn last April.

Here is every fight on the card for Saturday's UFC 229.

Main card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Gary Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

