Check out the schedule for McGregor vs. Khabib in UFC 229.
The UFC 229 lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to start around 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where McGregor (21-3) was defeated by Floyd Mayweather last August. The Irishman will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years when he takes on Nurmagomedov, the undefeated defending lightweight champion.
Nurmagomedov enters Saturday's fight with the longest undefeated streak in MMA history at 26 wins. The two will go head-to-head for the first time since McGregor was arrested for throwing objects at Nurmagomedov's bus in Brooklyn last April.
Here is every fight on the card for Saturday's UFC 229.
Main card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Gary Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin