How to Watch UFC 229: Fight Card, Start Time, Live Stream

How to watch Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

Conor McGregor returns to MMA for the first time in two years on Saturday when he takes on defending lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

McGregor's (21-3) last bout was a 10th-round defeat to Floyd Mayweather during his pro boxing debut a year ago.

The former two-division champion has fierce competition, however, as Nurmagomedov (26-0) has rarely been challenged in a fight. Nurmagomedov's last UFC bout was his title-winning match against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, an effort he controlled from start to finish.

The fight will be the first for the duo since the infamous bus incident in Brooklyn in which McGregor was arrested for misorderly conduct after throwing several objects at Nurmagomedov's bus.

Saturday night will also see the return of Tony Ferguson when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event. Ferguson was scheduled to face Nurmagomedov in April before a knee injury kept him sidelined.

Ferguson has never been defeated for the 155-pound title championship.

How to watch main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pay-per-view

Live stream: The fight can be live streamed here with subscription.

Main card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Gary Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

