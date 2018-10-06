How to watch Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov online or on television.
Conor McGregor returns to MMA for the first time in two years on Saturday when he takes on defending lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.
McGregor's (21-3) last bout was a 10th-round defeat to Floyd Mayweather during his pro boxing debut a year ago.
The former two-division champion has fierce competition, however, as Nurmagomedov (26-0) has rarely been challenged in a fight. Nurmagomedov's last UFC bout was his title-winning match against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, an effort he controlled from start to finish.
The fight will be the first for the duo since the infamous bus incident in Brooklyn in which McGregor was arrested for misorderly conduct after throwing several objects at Nurmagomedov's bus.
Saturday night will also see the return of Tony Ferguson when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event. Ferguson was scheduled to face Nurmagomedov in April before a knee injury kept him sidelined.
Ferguson has never been defeated for the 155-pound title championship.
How to watch main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: Pay-per-view
Live stream: The fight can be live streamed here with subscription.
Main card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Gary Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin