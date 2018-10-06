Watch: Derrick Lewis Gives a Post-Fight Interview for the Ages

Derrick Lewis didn't hold back in the Octagon or in the post-fight interview. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 06, 2018

After an insane buzzer-beating, come-from-behind TKO over Alexander Volkov, Derrick Lewis gave a post-fight interview for the ages. 

Lewis knocked out Volkov with seconds remaining in the final round of the heavyweight bout. While Lewis appeared slow after taking a punch to the eye early in the fight, he survived through the final round. In the final minute, he brought Volkov down with a heavy haymaker, before launching a ground-and-pound assault to finish things off.

Following the bout, Lewis took his shorts off because this is naturally what you do. 

And when asked why by Joe Rogan, Lewis gave the straghtforward response, "My balls was hot." 

Lewis also said he talked to President Donald Trump about the Russian Volkov.

"A couple of hours before the fight, Trump called me and told me to knock this [expletive] out and make him look bad," Lewis said.

 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)