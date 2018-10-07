UFC president Dana White told FOX that three members of what he thought was Khabib Nurmagomedov's team went to jail following a brawl that erupted after the final fight at UFC 229 on Saturday.

However, White said they were released by the Las Vegas Metro PD because "Conor refused to press charges."

White told ESPN that one of Conor McGregor's guys was talking smack and that's why Nurmagomedov went over the fence. As that was happening two of Nurmagomedov's hopped the fence to go after McGregor. White said there will be an investigation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and there will be big fines. He added that Nurmagomedov's check is being withheld, while McGregor has been paid.

White said Nurmagomedov shouldn't be worried about the UFC right now.

"He doesn’t have to worry about me right now," White said. "He has to worry about Nevada. The Governor was here tonight. The Governor went running out of the building. That’s not good."

White also said, "I don't know what to say right now, I'm just sick over it."

Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title (27–0) by forcing McGregor (21–4) to tap out at the highly anticipated fight. But Nurmagomedov then jumped out of the Octagon and a melee ensued on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Security and police were soon in the Octagon as chaos reigned. McGregor was attacked, and Nurmagomedov then ended up back in the action as well.

Exclusive video from our own @alex_prewitt on the fight that occurred in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/byDpn4tuwh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2018

As things calmed down, White told Nurmagomedov he wasn't going to put the belt on him to avoid people throwing things into the Octagon. Both fighters were escorted seperately out of the cage.