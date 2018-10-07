Will There Be a Khabib Nurmagomedov-Conor McGregor Rematch?

By Charlotte Carroll and Kaelen Jones
October 07, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title by forcing Conor McGregor to tap out in a highly anticipated UFC 229 fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas. But the biggest news might have been after the final horn when Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon and a brawl ensued.

Following the melee, fans have been wondering on Twitter if there would be a rematch between the two.

As expected since the fight just occured, UFC has made no official announcement and for the present moment is focused on sorting out the UFC 229 incident.  

Still, it’s worth noting that McGregor has dueled a UFC opponent multiple times before. In March 2016, McGregor fought Nate Diaz at UFC 196 for a reported $1 million, becoming the first UFC fighter to ever reach that threshold. Diaz netted $500,000. After McGregor lost the first fight, they fought again a few months later at UFC 202 in August 2016. McGregor, who won the fight, netted what at the time was the richest purse in UFC history at a reported $3 million. Diaz reportedly racked up $2 million.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s checks were initially withheld following Saturday’s night’s fracas, but McGregor was payed. He reportedly earned $3 million while Nurmagomedov was guaranteed $2 million. 

McGregor and Nurmagomedov are each currently 30 years old. It’s not particularly uncommon to see rematches featuring household UFC fighters who are in their 30s. In 2012, Anderson Silva, at 38 years old, fought Chael Sonnen at UFC 168 for a second time after previously fighting him at UFC 117 in 2012. Brock Lesnar also fought Frank Mir twice. Lesnar, who was 31, fought at UFC 81 in 2008 and again at UFC 100 in 2009.

