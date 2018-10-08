Khabib Nurmagomedov's charge into the stands at UFC 229 on Saturday set off a firestorm of reaction, including criticism from UFC president Dana White. And now Khabib is taking criticism from his own family.

Khabib's father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, spoke with the Russian television station Ren TV on Sunday, criticizing his son for diving over the cage and into the crowd following the victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

"I think that for Khabib, the most severe sanctions would be my regard. I am going to regard this severely," Abdulmanap told Ren TV. "I warned him. For me, the most important thing is discipline. You can do whatever you want in the octagon, but beyond its barrier—this is the border separating civilians, there are children, women, bystanders."

Khabib didn't quite share his father's opinion in his post-fight press conference, blaming McGregor for hurling pre-fight insults toward Khabib and his homeland.

"He talk about my about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father," Khabib told reporters. "He come to Brooklyn and he broke bus. He almost kill couple people. What about this? What about this s---?"

You can watch Khabib's full post-fight remarks below.

Despite his disagreement, Khabib knows he'll face consequences from his father and coach upon returning to his homeland of Dagestan. And the results don't sound pretty.

"I know my father’s gonna smash me when I go home," Khabib said.