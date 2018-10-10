The second semifinal in the heavyweight grand prix will happen at Bellator 208 on Saturday, Oct. 13 when Chael Sonnen goes against Fedor Emelianenko.

The winner of this bout will face the winner of the Bellator 207 match between Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader that will take place on Friday.

Sonnen (30-15-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) is coming into this match on a two-fight winning streak after dropping his first Bellator bout to Tito Ortiz. After defeating Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180 by unanimous decision, Sonnen earned another victory by unanimous decision. At Bellator 190 on Jan. 20, almost a year to the date of Sonnen's first Bellator fight, he beat Quinton Jackson in the opening round of the heavyweight tournament to get a spot in Saturday's semifinal.

Coming off a first-round knockout of Frank Mir at Bellator 198, Emelianenko (37-5, 1-1 BMMA) is looking to string together consecutive victories for the first time since June 2016. A first-round knockout at the hands of Mitrione halted the five-match winning streak Emelianenko brought with him into his Bellator debut at Bellator 180.

The two fighters are close in height, weight and age with the 42-year-old Emelianenko weighing slightly more than the one-inch taller and one-year younger Sonnen.

Bellator 208 will take place in Uniondale, NY and there will be four other matches across four different weight classes on the card to go along with Sonnen and Emelianenko.

Benson Henderson (25-8 MMA, 2-3 BMMA) is matching up against Saad Awad (23-9 MMA, 11-5 BMMA) in a lightweight bout. There will be a middleweight fight featuring Alexander Shlemenko (56-11 MMA, 12-4 BMMA) and Anatoly Tokov (26-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA). A featherweight contest will see Henry Corrales (15-3 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) take on Andy Main (12-3-1 MMA) in Main's Bellator debut. The other fight on the card is a heavyweight tilt pitting Cheick Kongo (28-10-2 MMA, 10-2 BMMA) against Timothy Johnson (12-4 MMA) in Johnson's first Bellator bout.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Paramount

Live Stream: Watch live online on DAZN Bellator. Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.