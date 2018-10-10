Report: Jon Jones to Fight Alexander Gustafsson in Rematch at UFC 232

Jones and Gustafsson first fought at UFC 165 in 2013.

By Jenna West
October 10, 2018

Jon Jones will reportedly face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232 in December, according to MMA Junkie.

The two will fight for the light heavyweight title on Dec. 29. UFC 232 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier, the current titleholder, will be stripped of his belt once the match starts.

Gustafsson (18-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Jones (22-1 UFC, 16-1 UFC) first fought for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 165 in 2013, which Jones won by unanimous decision. He fought Cormier in July 2017 to win the title back with a third-round TKO but was stripped of it after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jones settled his case with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency with a 15-month suspension retroactive to when he tested positive.

