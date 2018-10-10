Jon Jones will reportedly face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232 in December, according to MMA Junkie.

The two will fight for the light heavyweight title on Dec. 29. UFC 232 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Daniel Cormier, the current titleholder, will be stripped of his belt once the match starts.

Gustafsson (18-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Jones (22-1 UFC, 16-1 UFC) first fought for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 165 in 2013, which Jones won by unanimous decision. He fought Cormier in July 2017 to win the title back with a third-round TKO but was stripped of it after testing positive for a banned substance.

Jones settled his case with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency with a 15-month suspension retroactive to when he tested positive.