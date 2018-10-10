After defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday, which ended in a brawl, Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russian sport forum on Wednesday.

The reighing UFC lightweight champion met Putin with his father, Abdulmanap.

Nurmagomedov (27–0) beat McGregor (21–4) in a fourth-round submission, but following the win, he jumped out of the octagon, sparking a melee. McGregor's team had reportedly been trash talking Nurmagomedov, and then Nurmagomedov's teammates jumped into the octagon to attack McGregor.

Abdulmanap reportedly told Russian TV that his punishment will be "much stronger" than what the UFC decides on behalf of his son.

But Putin intervened on that comment and according to RT Sports, Putin said, "I will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly."

UFC president Dana White told TMZ that Nurmagomedov will "absolutely" not be stripped of his lightweight title despite his role in the brawl. White said that the undefeated champion would retain the victory but will still likely get suspended.