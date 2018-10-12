How to Watch Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader in Bellator 207: Live Stream, Time

Figure out how you can watch Bellator 207 on Friday, Oct. 12.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 12, 2018

The semifinals of the heavyweight grand prix tournament gets started at Bellator 207 with a match between Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader on Friday, Oct. 12.

Both fighters enter this contest with five career losses in their mixed martial arts careers but neither has lost while fighting for Bellator so far. Mitrione (13-5 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) currently has the third-longest winning streak in Bellator's heavyweight division after defeating Roy Nelson on Feb. 16 in the opening round of the heavyweight tournament at Bellator 194. At Bellator 199 on May 12, Bader (25-5 MMM, 3-0 BMMA) earned his third victory with the promotion with a 15-second knockout of Muhammed Lawal. That knockout was the second fastest in Bellator history.

Bader, who holds Bellator's light heavyweight title, will be fighting in just his second heavyweight bout on Friday when he faces Mitrione. Although Mitrione comes in with a size advantage, the 35-year-old Bader might be able to take advantage of being five years younger than his opponent. While all of Mitrione's career losses have come in UFC bouts, Bader's five losses all came against men who at least faught for a UFC championship at some point in their careers.

The winner of this match taking place in Uncasville, Conn. will take on the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko that is taking place at Bellator 208.

There are four other fights also on the Bellator 207 card. Roy Nelson (23-15 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) is in action for the first time since losing to Mitrione and he will face Sergei Kharitonov (27-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) in a heavyweight match. Lorenz Larkin (19-7 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) is looking to get a winning streak started when he takes on Ion Pascu (18-8 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) in an alternate bout in the welterweight grand prix. There will be a lightweight match between Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson Jr. (3-1 BMMA) and Corey Browning (3-2 MMA) who is making his Bellator debut. The fifth fight to make up the entire Bellator 207 card is another lightweight bout, this one between Carrington Banks (7-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) and Mandel Nallo (6-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA).

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch online with DAZN. Sign up now for a free trial.

