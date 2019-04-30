UFC champion Brock Lesnar is officially retiring from MMA competition, UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Lesnar told White that he would not be making a return to the octagon and has instead elected to retire.

“He told me he's done, he's retired," White told ESPN. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

Lesnar (5-3) was projected to take on defending champion Daniel Cormier (22-1) in a heavyweight title fight this summer before announcing his retirement. Lesnar was in attendance at UFC 226 and confronted Cormier in the octagon immediately after Cormier's knockout victory.

White said Cormier will likely be involved in a rematch with Stipe Miocic (18-3) instead. The two met at UFC 226 in a first-round loss for Miocic.

Lesnar, 41, hasn't fought since UFC 200 in July 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision. The fight was later overturned to a no contest after Lesnar failed two drug tests.

Miocic defended the title a UFC-record three consecutive times before losing the belt to Cormier.