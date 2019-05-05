Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to Fight Three Times in Upcoming 11 Months

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov's agent said the star fighter wants to defend his UFC lightweight title three times in the next 11 months.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov's agent said the star fighter wants to defend his UFC lightweight title three times in the next 11 months, reports ESPN. 

His agent Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN that Nurmagomedov will continue to train despite plans to observe the one-month fasting period of Ramadan, which starts Monday. 

"He gave me very specific instructions," Abdelaziz said. "He said he wants to fight Sept. 7 and again in December. And if [former welterweight champion] Georges St-Pierre can figure things out with the UFC by April, that's the deal. He would like that fight in April." 

The 37-year-old St-Pierre announced his retirement from MMA in December. But during the announcement, St-Pierre said he would love to fight Nurmagomedov but the UFC was going a different direction. Nurmagomedov considers St-Pierre a legend and said in an Instagram post he would like to fight the retiring star. 

Nurmagomedov is serving a nine-month suspension for his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl after he defeated Conor McGregor. When asked if Nurmagomedov would fight McGregor again, Abdelaziz said the Irish fighter would have work back to a No. 1 level. 

"To be honest, Conor is going to have to go out there and fight somebody like Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson or Cowboy [Donald Cerrone]," Abdelaziz said. "He's not a worthy enough opponent right now. That's the feeling from all of us, as a team."

Nurmagomedov is expected to return to the Octagon at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September.

