UFC 237 Fight Card: Namajunas vs. Andrade, Main Event, Prelims, Early Prelims

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade will fight in the main event at UFC 237, but there are plenty of other bouts that night as well.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 07, 2019

UFC 237 will take place Saturday, May 11 at Jeunesse Arena in Barra da Tijuca, Brazil.

The main event on the night will be a women's strawweight title match between champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Jessica Andrade.

In addition to that bout, there will be 12 other fights that night to make up the full card. None of the additional matches that night will be title fights.

Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 237 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99. 

Early Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET on Fight Pass)

Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira (women's flyweight)
Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes (welterweight)
Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Talita Bernardo vs. Melissa Gato (women's bantamweight)

Prelims (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)
Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)
Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia (women's bantamweight)
BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida (lightweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Diego Ferreira (lightweight)
Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli (welterweight)
Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight)
Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva (middleweight)
Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade (women's strawweight title)

