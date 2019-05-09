Rose Namajunas will take on Jessica Andrade for her second strawweight title defense at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro at Jeunesse Arena.

Namajunas enters the fight with a 9-3 record and has won six of her last seven fights, including back-to-back wins over then-defending champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018. She has just one knockout victory under her belt and has won 63% of her fights by submission.

Andrade (19-6) has three-straight wins coming into the UFC 237 matchup and has won six of her last seven fights. Andrade managed unanimous decision victories against Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres before earning a knock-out win over Karolina Kowlkiewicz in the first round of UFC 228.

Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 237 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.

Check out the Tale of the Tape below: