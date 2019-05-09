See how Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade measure up to each other.
Rose Namajunas will take on Jessica Andrade for her second strawweight title defense at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro at Jeunesse Arena.
Namajunas enters the fight with a 9-3 record and has won six of her last seven fights, including back-to-back wins over then-defending champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018. She has just one knockout victory under her belt and has won 63% of her fights by submission.
Andrade (19-6) has three-straight wins coming into the UFC 237 matchup and has won six of her last seven fights. Andrade managed unanimous decision victories against Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres before earning a knock-out win over Karolina Kowlkiewicz in the first round of UFC 228.
Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 237 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99.
Check out the Tale of the Tape below:
|Namajunas
|Andrade
|Record
|9-3-0 (1 KO)
|19-6-0 (6 KOs)
|Age
|26
|27
|Weight
|115 lbs.
|115 lbs.
|Height
|5'5"
|5'2"
|Reach
|65 inches
|62 inches
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Orthodox
|Hometown
|Milwaukee, WI
|Umuarama, Parana, Brazil
|Odds
|
+105
|
-125