Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade Tale of the Tape: Records, Heights, Reach

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

See how Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade measure up to each other.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

Rose Namajunas will take on Jessica Andrade for her second strawweight title defense at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro at Jeunesse Arena.

Namajunas enters the fight with a 9-3 record and has won six of her last seven fights, including back-to-back wins over then-defending champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018. She has just one knockout victory under her belt and has won 63% of her fights by submission.

Andrade (19-6) has three-straight wins coming into the UFC 237 matchup and has won six of her last seven fights. Andrade managed unanimous decision victories against Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres before earning a knock-out win over Karolina Kowlkiewicz in the first round of UFC 228.

Watch: You can watch the fight online with ESPN+. Viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription in order to order the fight. New subscribers can order UFC 237 for $79.99 and receive a year-long subscription to ESPN+, a $109.99 value. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the fight costs $59.99. 

Check out the Tale of the Tape below:

  Namajunas Andrade
Record 9-3-0 (1 KO) 19-6-0 (6 KOs)
Age 26 27
Weight 115 lbs. 115 lbs.
Height 5'5" 5'2"
Reach 65 inches 62 inches
Stance Orthodox Orthodox
Hometown Milwaukee, WI Umuarama, Parana, Brazil
Odds

+105

-125

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message