Can Rose Namajunas take another step toward superstardom? Does Alexander Volkanovski end his night by calling out Max Holloway, or will Jose Aldo continue his domination of fighters not named Holloway or Conor McGregor? And, perhaps the most pressing question of all: will McGregor tweet out a challenge, turning Twitter upside down, tonight during UFC 237? SI.com will have updates the entire night.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Bethe “Pitbull” Correia vs. Irene Aldana—women’s batamweight—10:37 p.m. ET

Correia missed weight by five pounds, but Aldana still accepted the fight. Aldana’s strength is her striking, but she is also extremely smart in the cage. I don’t think Correia can keep up with her tonight. The mic is in Bruce Buffer’s hand, and we are about to get started…

Five minutes into the fight, Aldana has the early advantage on Correia.

The second round shifted with Correia finally hitting some kicks. Aldana did not adjust her game plan, allowing Correia to control the vast majority of that second round. The lone bright spot for Aldana took place late in that round, as she finally delivered some combinations in the pocket.

It’s a toss-up as we enter the third round.

Aldana wins the fight with a phenomenal belly-down armbar, removing the judges from a fight she was on pace to lose.

Correia had the crowd behind her, but Aldana came into the fight in better condition—and overcame Correia’s power to win her third fight in a row.

Main Event Preview

UFC 237 takes place tonight from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, continuing the worldwide expansion of the brand.

Even without the likes of Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, or Brock Lesnar, the card still holds major significance.

The main event, featuring women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas battling a powerhouse in Jessica Andrade, offers a fascinating clash of styles. UFC 237 also includes a featherweight fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo that is important for both fighters as well as the entire featherweight division.

The legendary Anderson Silva is back with a fight against Jared Cannonier. Silva made news earlier this week with a public request to UFC president Dana White for a fight against Conor McGregor. A win by the 44-year-old Anderson would create more questions than answers regarding his future in UFC.

Here is the rest of our UFC 237 preview from earlier.