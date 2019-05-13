Charges against Conor McGregor have been dropped after the UFC star was accused of smashing a fan's phone, the same day his trial was to begin.

The Miami Herald reports that The State Attorney’s Office decided to drop the charges after the victim in the case stopped cooperating in the case and recanted his story in court.

The fan, identified as Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his lawsuit against McGregor after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement because of the incident.

McGregor was facing two counts of robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief relating to damage of property after the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested in Miami on March 11 for allegedly stealing and smashing Abdirzak's phone after trying to take a photo outside the Fontainebleau Hotel.

McGregor was facing up to five years in prison on the robbery charge, which was classified as a third-degree felony.

“The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case,” Prosecutor Khalil Madani said.