Conor McGregor spoke up about an October brawl following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, saying that although he lost the match, he won the fight outside of the octagon.

In an interview with Tony Robbins, McGregor said he wanted a rematch with Nurmagomedov and explained the aftermath of the brawl.

"At the end of the day, I landed the final blow of the night, right on his brother's eye socket," McGregor said. "Although the match didn't go my way, the fight went my way. And trust me when I tell you, Tony, this war is not over. If this fight does not happen again, if it does not get reset, it's on them. They're running away. I'm here for the fight and here for the rematch."

McGregor was submitted by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their match and right after the match, Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and ran towards McGregor's entourage.

McGregor also went to the top of the cage to join the melee.

"What happened was, two of his teammates ran and jumped over [the cage]," McGregor said. "Right behind me. For me, with my mindset, it was fascinating for me to watch back. Because I got to a safe place, I was good. I got to a place where I was aware. I could see any oncoming threat and deal with it. They came right over my back. Right over my back.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended and fined both fighters; McGregor received a six month ban and a $50,000 fine and has not fought since that event.

Nurmagomedov received a nine month suspension and was slapped with a $500,000 fine.

Nurmagomedov is set to take on Dustin Poirier in September, while McGregor has not scheduled his next opponent.

"I just want my worth," McGregor said. "There's a lot of politics in the game. The fight game is full of sharks. But I'm the f---ing whale, so I want what's mine, and that's what I'm gonna get -- what I deserve."