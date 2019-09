Jack Hermansson will take on Jared Cannonier during the middleweight main event at UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday.

Hermansson (20–4) enters the bout with four-straight wins, including his latest in April via unanimous decision over Ronaldo Souza. The Sweden native currently fights out of Oslo, Norway, and three of his previous four wins have come by stoppage. Cannonier (12–4) is coming off the biggest win of his career after finishing Anderson Silva with a leg kick in round one of their May bout.

How to Watch:

Time: Prelims start at 11 a.m. ET, and the main card streams at 2 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: You can stream the bout on ESPN+.

Main Card:

• Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

• Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo

• Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

• Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr.

• Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

• Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Prelims:

• Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

• Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov

• Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev

• Brandon Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

• Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

• Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata

• Jack Shore vs. Nohelin Hernandez