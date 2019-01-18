Who is Allen Crowder? Get to Know Greg Hardy's UFC Brooklyn Opponent

Find out more about Greg Hardy's opponent at UFC Brooklyn on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
January 18, 2019

UFC Brooklyn is coming to the Barclays Center on Saturday night and the co-main event between Greg Hardy and Allen Crowder is getting plenty of hype.

Hardy, a former NFL defensive end and Pro Bowler, will make his UFC debut in the Octagon against Crowder, a relative newcomer to UFC as well.

"Pretty Boy" Crowder has a 9–3 record in professional fights, with one no contest and five of his wins coming by knockout. Crowder made his UFC debut in December 2017 against Justin Willis and suffered a first-round knockout after Willis finished him off with his left hook. The 29-year-old has not fought since due to an injury that derailed him until last summer. Crowder will be looking to turn his 0–1 UFC record around and deliver a blow to Hardy.

In 2017, Crowder fought at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and won by total knockout over Don'Tale Mayes in the third round.

There is a notable size difference between Crowder and Hardy. The former NFL player is 6'5" with an 80" reach, compared to Crowder's 6'2" frame and 76" reach.

The main event will feature Henry Cejudo (13–2–0) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (16–3–0). You can watch the action on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

