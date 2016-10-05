Albert Breer went down to the University of Houston to chat with head football coach Tom Herman on how he uses social media to connect with a new generation of players and recruits to make sure they aren't swiping left on the Cougars
Tom Herman is a master at using social media to connect with his players and recruits. "I wanted to make sure that we stayed on the forefront of social media, because to me, it is free advertising," Herman says. "And where does our target audience spend their time? Scrolling." Herman talks about the importance of his program's presence on social media to reach young men. "You have to be able to connect deeply with them," he said. "Embed yourself in his heart and soul and his brain so that he is not going to swipe." Herman even goes so far as to reprimand his coaches who aren't tweeting enough.
