Tom Herman is a master at using social media to connect with his players and recruits. "I wanted to make sure that we stayed on the forefront of social media, because to me, it is free advertising," Herman says. "And where does our target audience spend their time? Scrolling." Herman talks about the importance of his program's presence on social media to reach young men. "You have to be able to connect deeply with them," he said. "Embed yourself in his heart and soul and his brain so that he is not going to swipe." Herman even goes so far as to reprimand his coaches who aren't tweeting enough.

