NHL

USA Hockey strikes deal with women’s national team, will play in world championships

1:01 | NHL
USA Hockey strikes deal with women’s national team, will play in world championships
SI Wire
Tuesday March 28th, 2017

The U.S. national women’s hockey team has signed a new four-year deal with USA Hockey to end its boycott of the upcoming world championships, USA Hockey announced.

“Today reflects everyone coming together and compromising in order to reach a resolution for the betterment of the sport,” USA Hockey president Jim Smith said in a statement. “We’ll now move forward together knowing we’ll look back on this day as one of the most positive in the history of USA Hockey.”

The women’s team announced last week it would not participate in this year’s world championships, set to begin later this week, as they asked to be paid a “living wage.” Under the new deal, they will participate. The first game is schedule for Friday against Canada.

The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

“Our sport is the big winner today,” U.S. Women’s National Team Meghan Duggan said. “We stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened. In the end, both sides came together. I’m proud of my teammates and can’t thank everyone who supported us enough. It’s time now to turn the page. We can’t wait to play in the World Championship later this week in front of our fans as we try and defend our gold medal.”

USA Hockey approached players from various youth national teams, reportedly all the way down to the U16 level, seeking to find replacement players for the tournament. No youth players accepted the offer. 

The dispute also drew concern from a group of U.S. senators

“We stand with the courageous U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team," U.S. Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)​ said in a statement. "These exceptional athletes have won medals in every Olympics since 1998, and they should be respected for their contributions to the sport. That’s why we are glad USA Hockey and the women’s national hockey team reached an agreement today. In our states, we know hockey. Our girls should be able to succeed at this sport, or any sport, just as much as our boys – that’s the world we want all our kids to grow up in.”

Several players’ unions expressed solidarity with the women, including the NHL and NFL. NHL agent Allan Walsh said Sunday that U.S. men’s players were considering a boycott of their world championships later this spring. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters