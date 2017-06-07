Planet Futbol

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes highest paid athlete list

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes's annual list of the world's highest paid athletes for the second straight year.

The soccer star, who led Real Madrid's Champions League title squad, made $93 million in the past year—$58 million from his soccer salary and $35 million from endorsements.

Forbes used salary and bonus data between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, to compile the list.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is second on the list, making an estimated $86.2 million.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi ($80 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($64 million) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant ($60.6 million) round out the top five.

Planet Futbol
Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy-winning prowess a constant amid his personal evolution

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Rory McIlroy ($50 million) are tied for No. 6 on the list, followed by Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($47.3 million), Houston Rockets guard James Harden ($46.4 million) and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton ($46 million).

The only woman on the list is tennis star Serena Williams, who made $27 million, including $19 million from endorsements. She ranks No. 51, according to Forbes.

There are 32 basketball players on the list along with 22 major leaguers. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is baseball's highest paid player at $33.3 million, good for No. 28.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters