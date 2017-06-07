These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes's annual list of the world's highest paid athletes for the second straight year.

The soccer star, who led Real Madrid's Champions League title squad, made $93 million in the past year—$58 million from his soccer salary and $35 million from endorsements.

Forbes used salary and bonus data between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, to compile the list.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is second on the list, making an estimated $86.2 million.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi ($80 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($64 million) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant ($60.6 million) round out the top five.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and golfer Rory McIlroy ($50 million) are tied for No. 6 on the list, followed by Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($47.3 million), Houston Rockets guard James Harden ($46.4 million) and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton ($46 million).

The only woman on the list is tennis star Serena Williams, who made $27 million, including $19 million from endorsements. She ranks No. 51, according to Forbes.

There are 32 basketball players on the list along with 22 major leaguers. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is baseball's highest paid player at $33.3 million, good for No. 28.