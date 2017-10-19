"As a black man in America, and as an athlete, we should speak up more about things, like Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali did.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On Ben Carson: "I don’t trust him because of the way he moves his hands. Something about his hands tells me he’s telling a lie."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On legalizing marijuana: “If you’re going to legalize cigarettes and liquor, I don’t see why marijuana shouldn’t be legalized. At the end of the day they all do the same thing.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On the player’s union: "We can’t come to agreement on things. That’s why we’re so weak in bargaining. We’re the weakest group of all the sports…The biggest players, the Peyton Mannings, they do their thing. You don’t see Peyton Manning coming out and say- ing, This, this, that, that."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On why he dons a beard: “In the history of time, every wise man had a beard…Jesus had a beard. Moses had a beard. Abraham had a beard. Malcolm X had a beard. It’s a wisdom thing.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On gun rights: “ Getting a gun should be harder than getting a mortgage. When people have guns, they tend to use them."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia