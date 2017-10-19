Sports Illustrated Reads of the Day: Oct. 19

Quickly

  • These are the reads of the day for October 19, 2017
October 19, 2017

These are the reads of the day for October 19, 2017

NFL
How the Loss of His Mother Inspired Dak Prescott to Advocate Cancer Education
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 7: Start ’Em, Sit ’Em
College Basketball
Rick Pitino Continues to Insist He Had No Knowledge of Payments to Recruits
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Nathalie Darcas; The Yankees Are Never Losing Again
Swim Daily
Meet Alexis Ren, the Newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie
Soccer
Gareth Bale Could Be Set for Sensational Return to Spurs After Injuries Threaten Future at Real
Michael Bennett: Force of Nature
"As a black man in America, and as an athlete, we should speak up more about things, like Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali did.”
"As a black man in America, and as an athlete, we should speak up more about things, like Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali did.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On Ben Carson: "I don’t trust him because of the way he moves his hands. Something about his hands tells me he’s telling a lie."
On Ben Carson: "I don’t trust him because of the way he moves his hands. Something about his hands tells me he’s telling a lie."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On legalizing marijuana: “If you’re going to legalize cigarettes and liquor, I don’t see why marijuana shouldn’t be legalized. At the end of the day they all do the same thing.”
On legalizing marijuana: “If you’re going to legalize cigarettes and liquor, I don’t see why marijuana shouldn’t be legalized. At the end of the day they all do the same thing.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On the player’s union: "We can’t come to agreement on things. That’s why we’re so weak in bargaining. We’re the weakest group of all the sports…The biggest players, the Peyton Mannings, they do their thing. You don’t see Peyton Manning coming out and say- ing, This, this, that, that."
On the player’s union: "We can’t come to agreement on things. That’s why we’re so weak in bargaining. We’re the weakest group of all the sports…The biggest players, the Peyton Mannings, they do their thing. You don’t see Peyton Manning coming out and say- ing, This, this, that, that."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On why he dons a beard: “In the history of time, every wise man had a beard…Jesus had a beard. Moses had a beard. Abraham had a beard. Malcolm X had a beard. It’s a wisdom thing.”
On why he dons a beard: “In the history of time, every wise man had a beard…Jesus had a beard. Moses had a beard. Abraham had a beard. Malcolm X had a beard. It’s a wisdom thing.”
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
On gun rights: “ Getting a gun should be harder than getting a mortgage. When people have guns, they tend to use them."
On gun rights: “ Getting a gun should be harder than getting a mortgage. When people have guns, they tend to use them."
Rod Mar for Sports Illustrated; Photo Illustration by SI Premedia
1 of 6

Close
expandIcon
1 6
Close
NFL
Declining NFL Television Ratings Presented at Meetings Grabbed Attention of Owners
NBA
Can Lonzo Ball's Jumper Make It in the NBA?
 

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters