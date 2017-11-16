A man is facing federal charges in Colorado for manipulating Instagram photos from female athletes at the University of Colorado to look like nude photos and then using them to harass and threaten the women, according to Blair Miller, Robert Garrison and Jace Larson of ABC 7 in Denver.

According to ABC 7, Eric Bolduan, 43, of Rochester, Minn. is facing charges of interstate communications and stalking after a year-long investigation into the alleged ploy that authorities say targeted four women at Colorado along with as many as 50 other victims across the country.

The harassment and threats allegedly started around November of 2015 when twin sisters from the university started receiving emails with fake nude photos of women in galleries mixed in with real photos of the women, according to ABC 7. The galleries would be labeled by the victims' names and posted on pornographic sites, with links to the galleries sent to family and friends of the women as well as staffers and students of the school, according to ABC 7.

While the investigation was going on, two other women on the Colorado cross country team reported facing similar harassment, ABC 7 says. The outlet adds that one victim says she was sent a message that said, "If you would prefer we stop now and leave you alone, you have two options: 1. Leave the university and never come back 2. Commit suicide. We would prefer #2, but will accept #1 as well. If you do neither of these options then we’ll keep after you for as long as you are here." Additionally, in the criminal complaint, it says Bolduan would send messages saying he was stalking the victims and planning to rape, torture and kill them, according to ABC 7.

Bolduan made his first court appearance Thursday and will remain in federal custody in Denver pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.