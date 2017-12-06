Reads of the day 120617

Already one of the best laptops out there, HP took what made the Spectre x360 special and made it even better. Beautifully designed in a thin, lightweight package, the Spectre x360 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 to beat.
The Nvidia Shield TV is more than just your typical streaming media device. With support for 4K HDR, smart home control and the ability to integrate nearly every streaming media service, this is all that's needed to fulfill all entertainment needs.
If you want the fastest, cleanest Android experience with the best smartphone camera ever, look no further than the Google Pixel 2. Small enough to use with one hand, powerful enough to handle whatever you can throw at it and with the promise of the fastest Android updates, you won’t find a better phone at this size.
Almost everybody on your list needs this super compact portable charger. Nearly the size of a credit card, this charger packs a punch and will charge devices quickly. It comes with a micro USB cable, a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty. You’ll probably want to get one for yourself, too.
The Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC is one of the most comfortable pair of headphones on the market and music sounds great with them on. These Bluetooth headphones offer dual-mode active noise cancellation to block out any background noise, and there’s a boomless mic built right in for phone calls. For the commuter or music-lover on your list, this is a great choice.
The new Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an absolute powerhouse with enough power to run circles around the new Macbook Pro. Able to seamlessly switch between a full-powered laptop and a tablet, the versatile Surface Book 2 is a creator’s dream machine.
The Samsung Note 8 is one of the best phones ever made, period. With a best-in-class screen, world-class smartphone camera and innovative S-Pen to take productivity to the next level, give this a gift this season to make sure your loved one has the best all-around smartphone on the market.
Prepare to immerse into another world with HP’s Mixed Reality headset. The comfortable headset will have everyone playing for hours on end, and the motion controls are easy to use. With integrated motion tracking built right in, the recipient can easily set it up in any location and jump right in.
Apple’s new iteration of the Apple Watch arrived in Sept. and is a great gift for the holiday season. The biggest change is the addition of built-in cellular service that connects to your iPhone number—that means you can run with only the watch and leave your phone in the car or at home, but still stay connected during your workout or while on-the-go. If anyone on your list doesn’t have an Apple Watch on their wrist yet, now’s the perfect time to hook them up.
Love Alexa but hate the poor-quality speakers? Well, Ultimate Ears has you covered with the new Alexa-powered Megablast. 40% louder than the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, this is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need in your life.
Logitech’s new wireless keyboard is precise, sleek, comfortable to type on and built to last. But what makes this keyboard stand out from the competition is the versatile input dial that creatives will come to love.
The HP Sprocket Mobile Printer is good fun for everyone. Take pictures on your phone, dress them up in the app and print them no matter where you are. Slightly larger than a phone, this mobile printer can travel anywhere.
For the person that loses everything: Attach a tile to any item—keys, phones, wallets, purses, backpacks, remote controls and more—and the Bluetooth tracker locates it by sound and on a map via the easy-to-use app.