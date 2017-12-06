Reads of the day 120617

December 06, 2017
Sportsperson
What Colin Kaepernick's Philanthropy Tells Us About His Vision for Social Change in America
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo Begins Bright Future With 49ers
College Football
What's Next for Oregon? Leading Candidates for the Ducks' Open Job
College Football
Tennessee Coaching Search Resets Around Jeremy Pruitt, Other Top DCs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated's 10 Days of Deals for Holiday 2017
NFL
Why Reinstating Eli Manning As the Giants Starting QB Is a Ridiculous Move
Sportsperson
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Colin Kaepernick Is A Hero Muhammad Ali Would Be Proud Of
NBA
Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and the Rule for Aging Superstars
College Basketball
Power Rankings: Kansas Closes in on Top Three Amid Shakeups Elsewhere
The Best Tech Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Already one of the best laptops out there, HP took what made the Spectre x360 special and made it even better. Beautifully designed in a thin, lightweight package, the Spectre x360 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 to beat.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=492045.1&type=10&tmpid=13127&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-spectre-x360-2-in-1-15-6-4k-ultra-hd-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive%2F5712363.p%3FskuId%3D5712363&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Best Buy, $1,499</a></span></div>
Already one of the best laptops out there, HP took what made the Spectre x360 special and made it even better. Beautifully designed in a thin, lightweight package, the Spectre x360 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 to beat.

Courtesy of Best Buy
The Nvidia Shield TV is more than just your typical streaming media device. With support for 4K HDR, smart home control and the ability to integrate nearly every streaming media service, this is all that's needed to fulfill all entertainment needs. <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N1NT9Y6/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01N1NT9Y6&linkId=9d8a7db5c91b50ec95af35fd3841cc23&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $199</a></span></div>
The Nvidia Shield TV is more than just your typical streaming media device. With support for 4K HDR, smart home control and the ability to integrate nearly every streaming media service, this is all that's needed to fulfill all entertainment needs. 

Buy it: Amazon, $199
Courtesy of Amazon
If you want the fastest, cleanest Android experience with the best smartphone camera ever, look no further than the Google Pixel 2. Small enough to use with one hand, powerful enough to handle whatever you can throw at it and with the promise of the fastest Android updates, you won’t find a better phone at this size. <div> </div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=492045.1&type=10&tmpid=13127&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-2-4g-lte-with-64gb-memory-cell-phone-just-black-verizon%2F6099993.p%3FskuId%3D6099993&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Best Buy, $649.99</a></span></div>
If you want the fastest, cleanest Android experience with the best smartphone camera ever, look no further than the Google Pixel 2. Small enough to use with one hand, powerful enough to handle whatever you can throw at it and with the promise of the fastest Android updates, you won’t find a better phone at this size. 
 
Courtesy of Google
Almost everybody on your list needs this super compact portable charger. Nearly the size of a credit card, this charger packs a punch and will charge devices quickly. It comes with a micro USB cable, a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty. You’ll probably want to get one for yourself, too.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0194WDVHI/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0194WDVHI&linkId=9bd48055397abd27eebabe28bde4a793&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $25.99</a></span></div>
Almost everybody on your list needs this super compact portable charger. Nearly the size of a credit card, this charger packs a punch and will charge devices quickly. It comes with a micro USB cable, a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty. You’ll probably want to get one for yourself, too.

Courtesy of Amazon
The Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC is one of the most comfortable pair of headphones on the market and music sounds great with them on. These Bluetooth headphones offer dual-mode active noise cancellation to block out any background noise, and there’s a boomless mic built right in for phone calls. For the commuter or music-lover on your list, this is a great choice.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.plantronics.com/us/product/voyager-8200-uc">Plantronics, $379.95</a></span></div>
The Plantronics Voyager 8200 UC is one of the most comfortable pair of headphones on the market and music sounds great with them on. These Bluetooth headphones offer dual-mode active noise cancellation to block out any background noise, and there’s a boomless mic built right in for phone calls. For the commuter or music-lover on your list, this is a great choice.

Courtesy of Plantronics
The new Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an absolute powerhouse with enough power to run circles around the new Macbook Pro. Able to seamlessly switch between a full-powered laptop and a tablet, the versatile Surface Book 2 is a creator’s dream machine.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=515462.1&type=10&tmpid=6075&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fsurface%2Fdevices%2Fsurface-book-2%2Foverview&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Microsoft, $1,499</a></span></div>
The new Microsoft Surface Book 2 is an absolute powerhouse with enough power to run circles around the new Macbook Pro. Able to seamlessly switch between a full-powered laptop and a tablet, the versatile Surface Book 2 is a creator’s dream machine.

Courtesy of Microsoft
The Samsung Note 8 is one of the best phones ever made, period. With a best-in-class screen, world-class smartphone camera and innovative S-Pen to take productivity to the next level, give this a gift this season to make sure your loved one has the best all-around smartphone on the market. <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL/https://www.samsung.com/us/galaxy/note8/buy/">Samsung, $950</a></span></div>
The Samsung Note 8 is one of the best phones ever made, period. With a best-in-class screen, world-class smartphone camera and innovative S-Pen to take productivity to the next level, give this a gift this season to make sure your loved one has the best all-around smartphone on the market. 

Courtesy of Samsung
Prepare to immerse into another world with HP’s Mixed Reality headset. The comfortable headset will have everyone playing for hours on end, and the motion controls are easy to use. With integrated motion tracking built right in, the recipient can easily set it up in any location and jump right in.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=492045.1&type=10&tmpid=13128&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-mixed-reality-headset-and-controllers%2F6086401.p&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Best Buy, $449</a></span></div>
Prepare to immerse into another world with HP’s Mixed Reality headset. The comfortable headset will have everyone playing for hours on end, and the motion controls are easy to use. With integrated motion tracking built right in, the recipient can easily set it up in any location and jump right in.

Courtesy of Best Buy
Apple’s new iteration of the Apple Watch arrived in Sept. and is a great gift for the holiday season. The biggest change is the addition of built-in cellular service that connects to your iPhone number—that means you can run with only the watch and leave your phone in the car or at home, but still stay connected during your workout or while on-the-go. If anyone on your list doesn’t have an Apple Watch on their wrist yet, now’s the perfect time to hook them up.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=453501.1&type=10&tmpid=12880&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-3084687%2Fapple-watch-series-3-gps-38mm-with-gold-tone-aluminum-with-pink-sand-sport-band.jsp&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Kohl's, $329</a></span></div>
Apple’s new iteration of the Apple Watch arrived in Sept. and is a great gift for the holiday season. The biggest change is the addition of built-in cellular service that connects to your iPhone number—that means you can run with only the watch and leave your phone in the car or at home, but still stay connected during your workout or while on-the-go. If anyone on your list doesn’t have an Apple Watch on their wrist yet, now’s the perfect time to hook them up.

Buy it: Kohl's, $329
Courtesy of Kohl's
Love Alexa but hate the poor-quality speakers? Well, Ultimate Ears has you covered with the new Alexa-powered Megablast. 40% louder than the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, this is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need in your life.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075WKS4D8/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B075WKS4D8&linkId=523b378f63a3b9721f8742f8135dc54a&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $299</a></span></div>
Love Alexa but hate the poor-quality speakers? Well, Ultimate Ears has you covered with the new Alexa-powered Megablast. 40% louder than the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, this is the only Bluetooth speaker you’ll need in your life.

Buy it: Amazon, $299
Courtesy of Amazon
Give the gift of hands-free help around the house, powered by Google. Your recipient can ask it questions and tell it do things, like search for answers on Google, control a smart home and more.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fgoogle-home-mini-charcoal%2F-%2FA-52860566">Target, $49</a></span></div>
Give the gift of hands-free help around the house, powered by Google. Your recipient can ask it questions and tell it do things, like search for answers on Google, control a smart home and more.

Buy it: Target, $49
Courtesy of Google
Logitech’s new wireless keyboard is precise, sleek, comfortable to type on and built to last. But what makes this keyboard stand out from the competition is the versatile input dial that creatives will come to love.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=492045.1&type=10&tmpid=13128&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flogitech-craft-wireless-keyboard-dark-gray-and-aluminum%2F6080503.p&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Best Buy, $199</a></span></div>
Logitech’s new wireless keyboard is precise, sleek, comfortable to type on and built to last. But what makes this keyboard stand out from the competition is the versatile input dial that creatives will come to love.

Courtesy of Best Buy
The HP Sprocket Mobile Printer is good fun for everyone. Take pictures on your phone, dress them up in the app and print them no matter where you are. Slightly larger than a phone, this mobile printer can travel anywhere.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhp-sprocket-photo-printer-white-x7n07a%2F-%2FA-52300700">Target, $129.99</a></span></div>
The HP Sprocket Mobile Printer is good fun for everyone. Take pictures on your phone, dress them up in the app and print them no matter where you are. Slightly larger than a phone, this mobile printer can travel anywhere.

Courtesy of Target
For the person that loses everything: Attach a tile to any item—keys, phones, wallets, purses, backpacks, remote controls and more—and the Bluetooth tracker locates it by sound and on a map via the easy-to-use app.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B073QNZPMR/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B073QNZPMR&linkId=0c9b9971b908ea7a56cf1881dacd282c&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $59.99</a></span></div>
For the person that loses everything: Attach a tile to any item—keys, phones, wallets, purses, backpacks, remote controls and more—and the Bluetooth tracker locates it by sound and on a map via the easy-to-use app.

Courtesy of Amazon
1 of 14

Advertisement

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters