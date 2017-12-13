reads of the day 121417

December 13, 2017
NFL
Jerry Jones Isn’t Done. He’s Playing the Long Game
College Football
Expert Picks for the Entire 2017-18 College Football Bowl Schedule
Tech & Media
ESPN President John Skipper Discusses Social Media Policy, Priorities at 'Talent Gathering 2017'
NFL
NFL Picks Week 15: Who Will Win Broncos-Colts?
NFL
How Aaron Rodgers Can Salvage a Difficult Season for the Packers and the NFL
NBA
Paul George Gets Revenge, but Thunder Continue to Frustrate
College Football
Does Anyone Really Want to Change the College Football Playoff Format?
MLB
Winter Meetings Notebook: Free Agency Reveals Unprecedented Market Value of Relief Pitchers
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated's 10 Days of Deals for Holiday 2017
Best Gaming Gifts to Take Any Gamer to the Next Level
Retro gaming in all its glory—and a must have for any well-equipped fortress of solitude. Pre-loaded with 21 classic games that will bring back both memories and sore thumbs, the only issue you may experience with this instant classic is actually getting your hands on one.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Super-NES-Classic-nintendo/dp/B0721GGGS9">Amazon, $79</a></span></div>
Retro gaming in all its glory—and a must have for any well-equipped fortress of solitude. Pre-loaded with 21 classic games that will bring back both memories and sore thumbs, the only issue you may experience with this instant classic is actually getting your hands on one.

Buy it: Amazon, $79
Courtesy of Amazon
Stream music, watch videos, get sports and news briefings and even video conference with other Echo Show owners. This is the one device that does it all. When fully integrated with an Amazon account, this Alexa enabled device can also be used to easily order man cave essentials including snacks. What else could a modern caveman need?<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01J24C0TI/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01J24C0TI&linkId=db1bbb13fecfd1fa62830c7e89ddf50a&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $229</a></span></div>
Stream music, watch videos, get sports and news briefings and even video conference with other Echo Show owners. This is the one device that does it all. When fully integrated with an Amazon account, this Alexa enabled device can also be used to easily order man cave essentials including snacks. What else could a modern caveman need?

Buy it: Amazon, $229
Courtesy of Amazon
This is the perfect device for when you want to give someone a full 360-degree view of whatever you’re into. Shoot, stream and photograph in near 4k resolution and share your experiences with friends and family. Want to share your man cave without actually having anyone in there with you? Now you can!<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL/https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/virtual-reality/gear-360/gear-360-sm-r210nzwaxar/">Samsung</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XR9SGXL?aaxitk=vwuNEKxMrtLl-Saxz3nCww&pd_rd_i=B06XR9SGXL&hsa_cr_id=9015221780101">Amazon</a>, $99.99</span></div>
This is the perfect device for when you want to give someone a full 360-degree view of whatever you’re into. Shoot, stream and photograph in near 4k resolution and share your experiences with friends and family. Want to share your man cave without actually having anyone in there with you? Now you can!

Buy it: Samsung, Amazon, $99.99
Courtesy of Samsung
For the times when you want to leave the cave without leaving the cave, we present the HTC Vivve. This amazing, room-scale Virtual reality system will open up a world of entertainment options you have to see and experience to believe. From 360-degree movies to virtual reality, getting away from it all takes on a whole new meaning.  <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL/https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=0TH-010C-000K1">Newegg</a>, $599</span></div>
For the times when you want to leave the cave without leaving the cave, we present the HTC Vivve. This amazing, room-scale Virtual reality system will open up a world of entertainment options you have to see and experience to believe. From 360-degree movies to virtual reality, getting away from it all takes on a whole new meaning. 

Buy it: Newegg, $599
Courtesy of Newegg
<p>The hottest new game for Nintendo’s hottest new platform, Super Mario Odyssey continues the tradition of incredible experiences in the Mario universe. This is the one plumber you want visiting the man cave.</p> <div>&nbsp;</div> <div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MY7GHKJ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B01MY7GHKJ&amp;linkId=f40d9057a238b0f681ce34ab97dfadd6&amp;tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $59.88</a></span></div>

The hottest new game for Nintendo’s hottest new platform, Super Mario Odyssey continues the tradition of incredible experiences in the Mario universe. This is the one plumber you want visiting the man cave.

 
Courtesy of Amazon
Every man cave needs a throne. Incredibly comfortable, adjustable in countless ways and stylish to boot, this is the chair for a long <a href="http://www.amazon.com/channels/sportsillustrated">SI TV streaming session</a> to a gaming marathon and everything in between.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01N1JOMET/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=B01N1JOMET&amp;linkId=d4f9e31c9166ed1e5e5025284b01e544&amp;tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $499</a></span></div>
Every man cave needs a throne. Incredibly comfortable, adjustable in countless ways and stylish to boot, this is the chair for a long SI TV streaming session to a gaming marathon and everything in between.

Buy it: Amazon, $499
Courtesy of Amazon
Everyone knows its all about power and performance and the new Xbox X console has plenty of it to go around. With 40% more processing power than any other console, true 4k gaming, multimedia capabilities and a deep library of games (including all of the Xbox favorites) this may be the only console your gamer needs.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=515462.1&type=10&tmpid=6075&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fd%2Fxbox-one-x-1tb-console%2F8nq33jvv1s9v&u1=SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL">Microsoft, $499</a></span></div>
Everyone knows its all about power and performance and the new Xbox X console has plenty of it to go around. With 40% more processing power than any other console, true 4k gaming, multimedia capabilities and a deep library of games (including all of the Xbox favorites) this may be the only console your gamer needs.

Courtesy of Microsoft
For the gamer looking for the perfect mix of performance and style who cannot get enough of that sweet, sweet LED glow: Built with Razer switch technology and featuring a compact, portable design, this is an amazing edition to any gamer's PC set-up.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0744NVPJ8/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0744NVPJ8&linkId=f6e3e70ece7a8c94641f981fc8159912&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $140</a></span></div>
For the gamer looking for the perfect mix of performance and style who cannot get enough of that sweet, sweet LED glow: Built with Razer switch technology and featuring a compact, portable design, this is an amazing edition to any gamer's PC set-up.

Buy it: Amazon, $140
Courtesy of Amazon
The ultimate controller that's able to adapt itself to any gamer. Find the perfect fit with Chroma-enabled lighting options, interchangeable controls and re-mappable buttons.<div><br><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074RNL1RX/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B074RNL1RX&linkId=af0074b40a215803d6b3db967d61dc47&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $160</a></span></div></div>
The ultimate controller that's able to adapt itself to any gamer. Find the perfect fit with Chroma-enabled lighting options, interchangeable controls and re-mappable buttons.

Buy it: Amazon, $160
Courtesy of Amazon
Fun and challenging to put together, this 3D puzzle is sure to please to any fan. It's available in players and team helmets, and bonus: it turns into a great collector's piece once it's completed. <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://si.fanatics.com/NFL_New_England_Patriots/Tom_Brady_New_England_Patriots_3D_Player_BRXLZ_Puzzle">Fanatics, $14.99</a></span></div>
Fun and challenging to put together, this 3D puzzle is sure to please to any fan. It's available in players and team helmets, and bonus: it turns into a great collector's piece once it's completed. 

Courtesy of Fanatics
For any gamer who wants to compete at the highest levels: Customize the controller for maximum performance and comfort, providing the best of both worlds. There’s a reason why some of the world’s best pros turn to SCUF to get an extra edge.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FKCA1D8/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01FKCA1D8&linkId=1e7f3972d99d235172d89fbd010f4728&tag=siholidaygiftguides2017-20">Amazon, $170</a></span></div>
For any gamer who wants to compete at the highest levels: Customize the controller for maximum performance and comfort, providing the best of both worlds. There’s a reason why some of the world’s best pros turn to SCUF to get an extra edge.

Buy it: Amazon, $170
Courtesy of Amazon
If your gamer has the best console and the hottest new PC, the only thing left is a monitor to get maximum enjoyment. Bask in the glory of a plug-and-play HDR gaming experience with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that offered by the sRGB spectrum without distortion or visual distraction. With 144hz refresh and a gorgeous 32” Curved WQHD screen this monitor completes the perfect man cave gaming rig.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL/https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/monitors/gaming/32--chg70-gaming-monitor-with-quantum-dot-lc32hg70qqnxza/">Samsung</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-C32HG70-32-Inch-Curved-Monitor/dp/B06XT6WQCJ">Amazon</a>, $599</span></div>
If your gamer has the best console and the hottest new PC, the only thing left is a monitor to get maximum enjoyment. Bask in the glory of a plug-and-play HDR gaming experience with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that offered by the sRGB spectrum without distortion or visual distraction. With 144hz refresh and a gorgeous 32” Curved WQHD screen this monitor completes the perfect man cave gaming rig.

Buy it: Samsung, Amazon, $599
Courtesy of Samsung
The perfect addition to any man cave. This one can weather the elements so you can play indoors or outdoors and it has all of the features you’d expect from a high-quality foosball table, including solid fiberglass telescopic rods with rubber bumpers and more.<div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SItechholidaygiftguides2017JL/https://www.hayneedle.com/product/parksunbluesky1100beechwoodoutdoorfoosballtable.cfm">Hayneedle, $539.99</a></span></div>
The perfect addition to any man cave. This one can weather the elements so you can play indoors or outdoors and it has all of the features you’d expect from a high-quality foosball table, including solid fiberglass telescopic rods with rubber bumpers and more.

Courtesy of Hayneedle
Take gaming to the next level with the Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse. Featuring Lightspeed wireless technology coupled with their most accurate optical sensor, your gamer will be a pro in no time.  <div><br></div><div><span style="font-weight: bold;">Buy it: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-LIGHTSPEED-POWERPLAY-Wireless-Compatibility/dp/B0716ZFWWV">Amazon, $125</a></span></div>
Take gaming to the next level with the Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse. Featuring Lightspeed wireless technology coupled with their most accurate optical sensor, your gamer will be a pro in no time. 

Buy it: Amazon, $125
Courtesy of Amazon
1 of 14

Advertisement

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters