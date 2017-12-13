reads of the day 121417

Best Gaming Gifts to Take Any Gamer to the Next Level
Retro gaming in all its glory—and a must have for any well-equipped fortress of solitude. Pre-loaded with 21 classic games that will bring back both memories and sore thumbs, the only issue you may experience with this instant classic is actually getting your hands on one.
Stream music, watch videos, get sports and news briefings and even video conference with other Echo Show owners. This is the one device that does it all. When fully integrated with an Amazon account, this Alexa enabled device can also be used to easily order man cave essentials including snacks. What else could a modern caveman need?
This is the perfect device for when you want to give someone a full 360-degree view of whatever you’re into. Shoot, stream and photograph in near 4k resolution and share your experiences with friends and family. Want to share your man cave without actually having anyone in there with you? Now you can!
For the times when you want to leave the cave without leaving the cave, we present the HTC Vivve. This amazing, room-scale Virtual reality system will open up a world of entertainment options you have to see and experience to believe. From 360-degree movies to virtual reality, getting away from it all takes on a whole new meaning.
The hottest new game for Nintendo’s hottest new platform, Super Mario Odyssey continues the tradition of incredible experiences in the Mario universe. This is the one plumber you want visiting the man cave.
Every man cave needs a throne. Incredibly comfortable, adjustable in countless ways and stylish to boot, this is the chair for a long SI TV streaming session to a gaming marathon and everything in between.
Everyone knows its all about power and performance and the new Xbox X console has plenty of it to go around. With 40% more processing power than any other console, true 4k gaming, multimedia capabilities and a deep library of games (including all of the Xbox favorites) this may be the only console your gamer needs.
For the gamer looking for the perfect mix of performance and style who cannot get enough of that sweet, sweet LED glow: Built with Razer switch technology and featuring a compact, portable design, this is an amazing edition to any gamer's PC set-up.
For any gamer who wants to compete at the highest levels: Customize the controller for maximum performance and comfort, providing the best of both worlds. There’s a reason why some of the world’s best pros turn to SCUF to get an extra edge.
If your gamer has the best console and the hottest new PC, the only thing left is a monitor to get maximum enjoyment. Bask in the glory of a plug-and-play HDR gaming experience with twice the perceivable brightness and color of that offered by the sRGB spectrum without distortion or visual distraction. With 144hz refresh and a gorgeous 32” Curved WQHD screen this monitor completes the perfect man cave gaming rig.
The perfect addition to any man cave. This one can weather the elements so you can play indoors or outdoors and it has all of the features you’d expect from a high-quality foosball table, including solid fiberglass telescopic rods with rubber bumpers and more.
Take gaming to the next level with the Logitech G903 wireless gaming mouse. Featuring Lightspeed wireless technology coupled with their most accurate optical sensor, your gamer will be a pro in no time.