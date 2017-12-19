Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Dec. 19

December 19, 2017

Here are your Extra Mustard reads of the day for Dec. 19, 2017. 

MLB
Cole Hamels Donates $10 Million Missouri Mansion to Camp for Special Needs Children
NBA
Kevin Durant Should Follow Kobe Into Retirement After This Larry Nance Dunk
NBA
Kyle O’Quinn Absolutely Loves Bar Mitzvahs
NHL
Penguins Fan Completely Overwhelmed by Getting Signed Stick From Phil Kessel
College Football
Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola Surprise Texas Tech Walk-on with Scholarship
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Re-Evaluating How The 2017 NFL Announcer Teams Stack Up
College Football
The Birmingham Bowl Trophy Has a Bare Ass
NBA
Matt Barnes Says Becoming a Billionaire in 13 Years Is ‘Definitely Attainable’

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters